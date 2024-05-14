South Africa

Two decomposed bodies found in Pretoria lift shaft

Discovery made during the rescue of a man who had fallen down the lift shaft

By TimesLIVE - 14 May 2024 - 21:08
Tshwane emergency services personnel rescued a man who had fallen down a lift shaft and then discovered two decomposed bodies.
Image: Tshwane Emergency Services Department

Two decomposed bodies were discovered floating in the water in a lift shaft in a Pretoria building on Tuesday morning. 

Tshwane emergency services department spokesperson Charles Mabaso said its personnel were notified of a building on fire at the corner of Bosman and Pretorius streets at 4.32am. 

Upon arrival, firefighters found that the building was not on fire but there was a man who had fallen to the basement down a lift shaft. 

 An opening was cut on a still door of the basement garage and a step ladder was used to access the injured man. He was rescued, treated and transported to hospital in a stable condition. 

“Upon further investigation of the scene, firefighters discovered two decomposed bodies floating in the water in the lift shaft.

“The scene was immediately declared a crime scene by the police.”

