The Public Servants Association (PSA) on Friday reached a salary agreement with the State Information Technology Agency which will see employees getting an increase of 6% for the 2022/2023 financial year.
Employees will receive the increase in September and backpay with effect from April 1.
The PSA tabled a salary demand of 12% across the board and a standby allowance of R300.
A dispute was declared with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration after the employer's failure to respond to the demand for three months.
The matter was set for conciliation on August 11 where parties agreed to an extension until August 19.
The union said the employer then tabled an offer of 6% for all employees within the scope of the bargaining forum.
PSA reaches agreement with Sita on 6% pay increase
Image: Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV
The Public Servants Association (PSA) on Friday reached a salary agreement with the State Information Technology Agency which will see employees getting an increase of 6% for the 2022/2023 financial year.
Employees will receive the increase in September and backpay with effect from April 1.
The PSA tabled a salary demand of 12% across the board and a standby allowance of R300.
A dispute was declared with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration after the employer's failure to respond to the demand for three months.
The matter was set for conciliation on August 11 where parties agreed to an extension until August 19.
The union said the employer then tabled an offer of 6% for all employees within the scope of the bargaining forum.
SOWETAN | Cool heads needed in pay talks
The increase will also cover employees earning above the maximum threshold of salary scales.
Salary increments for employees outside the bargaining forum will be determined by the board.
“The PSA was mandated to accept the employer's offer by most members and the collective agreement was concluded on August 19,” it said in a letter to its members.
The CCMA dispute was withdrawn after the conclusion of the agreement.
“The PSA would like to thank members for their patience while the negotiation process was under way as well as shop stewards who worked around the clock with the PSA chief negotiator to force the employer to come to the table and negotiate a better offer for members.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos