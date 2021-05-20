Civil service unions threaten strike over wage talks

Cosatu tells affiliates to be combat reay; PSA loses faith in conciliation

Cosatu has called on its public sector affiliate unions to be combat ready to take their fight to the streets over wage hikes as negotiations with government continue to hit a snag.



The call comes as the government is standing its ground at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSBC) on offering a 1.5% increase together with a 12-months, monthly non-pensionable gratuity of R978.00 which unions are rejecting and are demanding 7%...