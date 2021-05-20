Civil service unions threaten strike over wage talks
Cosatu tells affiliates to be combat reay; PSA loses faith in conciliation
Cosatu has called on its public sector affiliate unions to be combat ready to take their fight to the streets over wage hikes as negotiations with government continue to hit a snag.
The call comes as the government is standing its ground at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSBC) on offering a 1.5% increase together with a 12-months, monthly non-pensionable gratuity of R978.00 which unions are rejecting and are demanding 7%...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.