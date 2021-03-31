SA diplomats set to be prioritised for single dose vaccine jabs, says health adviser

Department of health technical adviser Dr Aquina Thulare has told parliament that 362 diplomats stationed in Africa will be considered for priority single dose Covid-19 vaccinations to ensure their speedy return to their diplomatic missions.

Updating the portfolio committee on health about the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine clinical trials, vaccine procurement and progress on the vaccination roll-out programme, Thulare said the diplomats would be expected to register on the electronic vaccine system, like every South African is required to, to get the jabs.

Thulare said: “It is important we identify our diplomats stationed especially in countries where the vaccine might not be easily available. There needs to be a dispensation created for them to come into the country to receive the vaccine as quickly as possible.

“We will ensure that if they happen to be in the country, they will be vaccinated. What we are proposing is that diplomats stationed in countries where the vaccine is not easily available receive the single dose vaccine so they do not wait longer. Then they can go back to their stations.”