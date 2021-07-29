Mchunu had to jump through hoops for wage deal

In an interview with Sowetan, Mchunu, who led and chaired the committee of ministers involved in these negotiations, described the talks as “antagonistic, hard and taking place in a foul mood”

Public service and administration minister Senzo Mchunu had to explain the government's efforts to root out corruption and had to break the bank to clinch a deal with the public sector, putting an end to prolonged salary increase negotiations.



Mchunu who went into the negotiations, which went on for more than a year, with a zero budget but made compromises that resulted in a collective wage agreement between the government and the majority of trade unions this week...