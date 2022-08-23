SOWETAN | Cool heads needed in pay talks
By Sowetan - 23 August 2022 - 09:21
The government finds itself in an uncomfortable position as it seeks to drive economic recovery post the Covid-19 pandemic and deal with demands for wage increases by public sector workers.
This precarious situation is worsened by the fact that government does not have money to fund wage increases with borrowing at an all-time high and that already the public sector wage bill is considered to account for a third of its spending. ..
