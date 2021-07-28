PSA relieved 'death trap' Musina magistrate's court was closed

The Public Servants Association of SA (PSA) has welcomed the closure of the Musina magistrate's court to ensure the safety of people in a building that could have collapsed or caught on fire at any time.

The PSA made this remark after the court was closed on Monday when the department of justice and constitutional development was served with a notice prohibiting the building from being used as it was in danger of collapsing.

The PSA was alerted by frightened members about their working conditions in September 2020, prompting the union to visit the court.

The union said the problems included a dilapidated structure on which the roof was balanced by a stack of bricks to prevent it from falling.

There were also inadequate and dysfunctional toilets, no access to clean and drinkable water, a leaking roof, poor lights, damaged ceiling, no locking filing cabinets for confidential files, protruding and exposed electrical cables, no provision of a cleaning service and broken air-conditioners.