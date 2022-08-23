Nine more arrests in Gauteng over July 2021 unrest

Police have arrested nine more people linked to the July unrest last year.
JULY UNREST | Hawks nab eight more riot instigator suspects in KZN
“Up to today [Tuesday] we’ve arrested 50% of the people who played a role — I won’t indicate who the others are and I won’t rank them [in terms of their public standing]. In court they can be judged in terms of their role. We are not swayed by political authority.”
The investigation continues.
Most of the arrests have been in KwaZulu-Natal, with a few in the North West and the Free State.
More than a year later, the country is still reeling from the more than R50bn economic knock that resulted from the unrest. It is believed to have stemmed from former president Jacob Zuma's arrest.
