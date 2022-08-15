×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

PEDRO MZILENI | ANC conferences tools to rearrange queue for plunder of state resources

15 August 2022 - 08:16
Pedro Mzileni Columnist

The ANC has again mastered the art of talking left and walking right.

When the outcomes of the December 2007 Polokwane conference resulted in the removal of former president Thabo Mbeki, the ANC returned five years later at its 2012 conference to admit that it made a bad judgment. It resolved that its conferences would not affect governance. It would try to ensure that there was stability in government...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...
SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele