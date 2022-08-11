The Hawks on Thursday arrested 20 people alleged to be instigators in the incitement of public violence through social media and other platforms during the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July last year.
Joint police teams were mobilised to execute simultaneous arrests in various areas to secure court attendance of persons of interest, spread-out in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, North West, Free State, Western Cape and Northern Cape, Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo said.
The 20 suspects are expected to appear in the Durban Central magistrate’s court on Friday on charges ranging from conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson.
The Hawks said more arrests are imminent.
According to police statistics, 354 people were killed when tens of thousands embarked on mass looting in KZN and Gauteng.
Head of the Hawks Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya praised the investigation and the prosecution teams for their work.
Twenty alleged July 2021 unrest instigators to appear in court on Friday
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
