News

Twenty alleged July 2021 unrest instigators to appear in court on Friday

11 August 2022 - 21:55
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The Hawks say 20 people suspected of being instigators of the July 2021 unrests in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal were arrested on Thursday and will appear in Durban central magistrate's court on Friday morning. The suspects are from six provinces.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The Hawks on Thursday arrested 20 people alleged to be instigators in the incitement of public violence through social media and other platforms during the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and  Gauteng in July last year.

Joint police teams were mobilised to execute simultaneous arrests in various areas to secure court attendance of persons of interest, spread-out in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, North West, Free State, Western Cape and Northern Cape, Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo said.

The 20 suspects are expected to appear in the Durban Central magistrate’s court on Friday on charges ranging from conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson.

The Hawks said more arrests are imminent.

According to police statistics, 354 people were killed when tens of thousands embarked on mass looting in KZN and Gauteng.

Head of the Hawks Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya praised the investigation and the prosecution teams for their work.

TimesLIVE

