Soweto’s economy is booming despite headwinds faced by SMMEs

Soweto is SA’s most populous township and is home to informal businesses and small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) that are a crucial market segment contributing to the country’s GDP.

The 2021 SA Township Marketing Report found that spaza shops contribute 5.2% to our economy and employ 2.6-million people, while SMMEs in Soweto employ more than half a million people.

Difficulties faced by small businesses in Soweto

However, small businesses were severely affected by Covid-19 restrictions, with the Small Enterprise Development Agency’s quarterly update for January to March 2021 revealing that the number of SMMEs dropped by 11% from the previous year.

Sadly, small businesses were also among the hardest hit during the July 2021 unrest, with an estimated 50,000 informal traders affected in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal — a large proportion of which are in Soweto.

Further challenges Sowetan SMMEs face are limited access to trading spaces and financing opportunities, onerous government regulations and bylaws, and growing competition from large retail groups. With Soweto’s consumer spending power pegged between R5bn and R6bn a year, everyone is moving in to have a slice of the pie.

All of this indicates that uncertainty is the only certainty for all businesses — large and small. But small business support schemes have been provided across the board, with the likes of the National Empowerment Fund stepping up with funding to support SMMEs.