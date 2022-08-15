Three more suspects in court over July 2021 unrest, looting
Total of 25 to face incitement and public violence charges
Three more people believed to be instigators will appear in the Durban regional court on Monday after their arrest in connection with last year's July unrest.
Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo said two people were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, while the third person was arrested in the North West on Saturday...
