“In accordance with my political party, I have resigned as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature and consequently as a member of the executive committee,” Pillay told staff in his department.
He thanked the head of department, senior management, entity board members and staff for their support and contributions during his tenure “to strengthening EDTA and its entities and giving effect to each respective mandate”.
“EDTA and its family of entities are critical to addressing the challenges of our time — poverty, unemployment and inequality,” said Pillay.
He also paid tribute to those who contributed to navigating and overcoming challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, the July 2021 unrest and the recent floods.
“We have proved our resilience as a province and given real meaning to #KZNRising.
“There is much more to be done and I have no doubt you are equal to the task.”
Pillay also wished the incoming political leadership the best.
TimesLIVE
Another member of KwaZulu-Natal cabinet resigns
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Another member of the KwaZulu-Natal cabinet has resigned.
MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs (EDTA) Ravi Pillay tendered his resignation on Tuesday.
He also resigned as a member of the provincial legislature.
Pillay’s departure from government comes shortly after premier Sihle Zikalala’s resignation, leaving two vacancies in the executive.
His resignation will be tabled on Wednesday at the legislature sitting where premier designate Nomusa Dube-Ncube is expected to be voted in.
'I never betrayed Zuma,' says Sihle Zikalala as he quits as KZN premier
“In accordance with my political party, I have resigned as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature and consequently as a member of the executive committee,” Pillay told staff in his department.
He thanked the head of department, senior management, entity board members and staff for their support and contributions during his tenure “to strengthening EDTA and its entities and giving effect to each respective mandate”.
“EDTA and its family of entities are critical to addressing the challenges of our time — poverty, unemployment and inequality,” said Pillay.
He also paid tribute to those who contributed to navigating and overcoming challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, the July 2021 unrest and the recent floods.
“We have proved our resilience as a province and given real meaning to #KZNRising.
“There is much more to be done and I have no doubt you are equal to the task.”
Pillay also wished the incoming political leadership the best.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos