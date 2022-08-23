×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Hawks are investigating 22,477 cases worth R1.5-trillion

23 August 2022 - 11:22
Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya at the presentation of the national priority offences on Tuesday in Pretoria.
Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya at the presentation of the national priority offences on Tuesday in Pretoria.
Image: Screengrab via SAPoliceServices/YouTube

The Hawks are dealing with 22,477 cases with more than 500,000 charges.

Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya gave an account of national priority offences and highlights milestones achieved by the directorate on Tuesday morning. 

 

Lebeya outlined cases since his appointment in June 2018.

The monitory value for the cases being investigated is more than R1.5-trillion, involving:

  • 23,519 suspects
  • 12,360 have already been secured at court
  • 11,159 are still pending
  • 1,998 have been sent to the NPA for a decision
  • 3 are scheduled for August 23

Lebeya said the Hawks embarked on a process of assessment, implementation and monitoring in 2018.

Issues identified in the organisation were incoherent organisational structure, stagnation in some investigations, transfer of personnel from to other divisions within the SAPS, nepotistic practices in appointments, poor and unfair allocation of human and physical resources and inadequate implementation of the Police Act, which adversely affected the functioning of the Hawks and the attrition of skilled personnel.

The number of “birds” increased from 2,535 in 2018 to 2,672 in 2019.

“As we speak, we have advertised more than 200 posts. We shall continually [to] advertise vacant and funded posts to address these identified gaps.”

He said 85% of senior manager and personnel posts had been filled and by the end of the year the team should be at full strength.

Lower and middle management is still operating at 50% and the “fiscus allowing”, the Hawks expect the posts to be filled in the next two years. 

Between 2018/2019 and 2021/2022, the Hawks arrested 12,157 suspects who were brought before the courts during this time.

“In the same period, a total of 4,447 convictions were secured across the country. Let me hasten to mention that the convictions relates to individuals as the charges, or counts, are much higher.”

Examples included:

  • In 2019, convictions relating to serious commercial crime investigations was 37,597 counts.
  • In Cape Town Central, two people and five organisations were convicted on 487 counts of fraud and money laundering of VAT to the value of R110m actual and R440m potential loss. They were sentenced to 17 years and 16 years imprisonment respectively on February 21 2020.

The Hawks investigate cases including cash-in-transit robberies, theft of fuel from Transnet pipelines, trafficking in drugs, trafficking in human beings, corruption, commercial crime, organised crime, cybercrime and money laundering, and inchoate offences such as conspiracy to commit crime and incitement to commit crime.

TimesLIVE

Do you know this woman? She could help Hawks in EC kidnapping case

The Hawks’ kidnapping task team in the Eastern Cape are urgently searching for the pictured woman who could be the missing link in solving a ...
News
2 days ago

Hawks uncover counterfeit snuff facility in Orange Farm

The Hawks seized multiple packets of counterfeit snuff from a facility in Orange Farm, Gauteng, on Monday.
News
6 days ago

Former Rustenburg municipal manager charged over R11.9m tender

Former Rustenburg municipal manager Nqobile Sithole is charged with being in contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act during her tenure ...
News
6 days ago

Hawks security officer arrested for 'submitting fake matric certificate'

A security guard has been arrested for allegedly submitting a fake matric certificate to land a job at the Hawks offices in Cape Town.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...