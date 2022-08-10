Municipal director suspended over failed R22m road construction project
A municipal director has been suspended pending an investigation into possible wrongdoing after over R22m was paid to a contractor that allegedly failed to finish the job.
Sowetan previously reported that an internal report from Ephraim Mogale local municipality in Limpopo stated that over R22m and an extra R116,000 was allegedly paid to Loge Construction despite not finishing the 3.8km internal street project between Mashemong and Mooihoek...
