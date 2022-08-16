×

South Africa

Former Rustenburg municipal manager charged over R11.9m tender

16 August 2022 - 13:53
Former Rustenburg municipal manager Nqobile Sithole is charged with contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act during her tenure from 2017 to 2019. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf

Former Rustenburg municipal manager Nqobile Sithole, 39, appeared in the Rustenburg regional court on Monday over an R11.9m tender.

Sithole was municipal manager for two years before resigning in May 2019.

She is charged with being in contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act after the Rustenburg municipality allegedly unlawfully adopted a contract by the department of transport in August 2017.

According to the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (the Hawks), the department appointed Yellow Fleet in relation to hiring construction plant and machinery.

When the municipality adopted the contract, the prescripts of regulation 32 were allegedly not followed when permission had not been granted by the department, and then when it deviated from the original scope of the contract by buying light motor vehicles worth about R11,983,271.50.

The matter was postponed to September 19 for disclosure of docket.

TimesLIVE

