Former Rustenburg municipal manager charged over R11.9m tender

Former Rustenburg municipal manager Nqobile Sithole, 39, appeared in the Rustenburg regional court on Monday over an R11.9m tender.

Sithole was municipal manager for two years before resigning in May 2019.

She is charged with being in contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act after the Rustenburg municipality allegedly unlawfully adopted a contract by the department of transport in August 2017.

According to the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (the Hawks), the department appointed Yellow Fleet in relation to hiring construction plant and machinery.