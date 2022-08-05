Nine cash-in-transit suspects were arrested by the Hawks on Thursday after a high-speed chase and shoot-out between the two in Hendrina, Mpumalanga.
Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the arrest was effected by a joint multidisciplinary operation led by the Hawks technical operations management section, serious organised crime unit in Mpumalanga, SAPS airwing, K9 unit, flying squad and private security companies.
Mogale said two suspects escaped on foot during the shoot-out.
“The multi-disciplinary team received intelligence on a would be cash-in-transit heist which was operationalised. When the team arrived at the identified safe house, a shoot-out ensued wherein two suspects escaped on foot,’’ said Mogale.
“Three were found in the caravan in the nearby residence whilst two others were arrested in the safe house. Four fled the scene in a Mercedes-Benz and a high-speed chase ensued wherein they were arrested as they made a bid for their escape,’’ she said.
Mogale said police are still on the scene gathering evidence.
“The two suspects who managed to flee hijacked a number of vehicles as they allegedly made their escape towards Elukwatini [in Mpumalanga]. The crime scene is still active,’’ she said.
kokam@sowetan.co.za
Nine cash-in-transit 'robbers' arrested after high-speed chase, shoot-out with cops
Image: SAPS
