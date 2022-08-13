×

South Africa

Scammer jailed for swindling girlfriend out of R470,000

13 August 2022 - 13:05
A scammer defrauded his girlfriend of R470,000 by duping her into investing in a bogus tractor-loader-backhoe (TLB), a multipurpoe machine used in the construction and farming.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

A Limpopo man who duped his girlfriend into investing close to half-a-million rand in a bogus TLB business has been jailed for five years.

Tractor-loader-backhoes (TLBs) are machines used in construction and farming.

The Polokwane specialised commercial crime court sentenced Pontho Emanuel Ramothuma, 38, on Thursday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke said in September 2019 Ramothuma “requested his girlfriend to enter into a joint business venture to strengthen their relationship”.

It started as an innocuous romantic relationship, until fake business ideas emerged between the couple, said Maluleke.

“The accused requested his partner to help buy a TLB for their potential business. The victim deposited R470,000 into the account of the accused. After some time the victim requested to see the machine and the accused presented fake documents as proof of purchase.”

Maluleke said the girlfriend then reported the matter to the Hawks' serious commercial crime investigation unit and the accused was arrested.

“After conducting a comprehensive and thorough investigation, the Hawks found that the accused did not buy the TLB but spent all the money on himself.”

