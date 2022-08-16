×

News

Hawks uncover counterfeit snuff facility in Orange Farm

16 August 2022 - 16:50
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Law-enforcement officials seized counterfeit snuff, empty containers, tobacco and chemicals at a facility in Orange Farm on Monday.

Image: SAPS

The Hawks seized multiple packets of counterfeit snuff from a facility in Orange Farm, Gauteng, on Monday.

A suspect will be served with a summons to appear in court pending the finalisation of criminal and civil cases against her for alleged contravention of the Counterfeit Goods Act.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said the intellectual property rights section of the Hawks, in partnership with experts from Spoor & Fisher law firm and other police units, executed a search and seizure operation on Monday.

Nkwalase said the team initially conducted an investigation in Midrand into counterfeit “taxi” snuff, which led to the fully operational facility at Drieziek Extension 9 in Orange Farm.

“During the search multiple packets of counterfeit snuff, empty containers, tobacco and chemicals found were seized for further investigation.”

TimesLIVE

