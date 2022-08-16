The Hawks seized multiple packets of counterfeit snuff from a facility in Orange Farm, Gauteng, on Monday.
A suspect will be served with a summons to appear in court pending the finalisation of criminal and civil cases against her for alleged contravention of the Counterfeit Goods Act.
Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said the intellectual property rights section of the Hawks, in partnership with experts from Spoor & Fisher law firm and other police units, executed a search and seizure operation on Monday.
Nkwalase said the team initially conducted an investigation in Midrand into counterfeit “taxi” snuff, which led to the fully operational facility at Drieziek Extension 9 in Orange Farm.
“During the search multiple packets of counterfeit snuff, empty containers, tobacco and chemicals found were seized for further investigation.”
TimesLIVE
Hawks uncover counterfeit snuff facility in Orange Farm
Image: SAPS
