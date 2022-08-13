Hawks security officer arrested for 'submitting fake matric certificate'

A security guard has been arrested for allegedly submitting a fake matric certificate to land a job at the Hawks offices in Cape Town.

The elite crime-fighting directorate swooped on Phelisa Lande, 45, on its doorstep on Monday. Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said Lande was arrested at the directorate's Bellville office.

“In October 2021 there was a post advertised for a security official in the Hawks offices in Bellville,” said Hani.