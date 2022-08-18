Search launched for grade R pupil kidnapped outside his Cape Town home

Western Cape police are searching for a grade R schoolboy who was kidnapped on Wednesday in Kensington, as the community rallies around the family.
Shanawaaz Asghar was taken outside his family home at about 7.45am by armed suspects. Police say the suspects were driving two Volkswagen Polos, one silver the other white.
The little boy was wearing a navy tracksuit, grey trousers and black shoes.
Sub-council chairperson Angus McKenzie and ward councillor Helen Jacobs joined Neighbourhood Watch and the community on Wednesday in a search of the area. Their search however was unsuccessful.
“The community is justifiably very angry, fearful and equally frustrated while the family is hugely traumatised at this time,” McKenzie said in a statement.
On Wednesday night the Kensington community policing forum said the child had not yet been found. “We urge you to keep Asghar and his family in your prayers.”
