Magadlas' family friend turns to prayer for missing Khayalethu to be found

The only thing he knew how to do was to pray even if it is just for a sign of progress in the form of a shoe or a piece of clothing the boy wore on the day of his disappearance.

“At this point, all we can do is pray. Even if it’s just for his T-shirt, but we need a sign,” he said. “I have committed to praying at 12pm, 3pm and at 6pm. I will not stop until my prayer is heard. We have to find our boy.”

Wednesday's search was expected to cover 3km of the outstanding 6km stretch.

According to Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi, water supply has been cut in some areas to allow rescuers the ability to move in the pipes.

“We are satisfied with the portion that we have managed to cover so far and we can say without a doubt that the boy is not there,” he said.