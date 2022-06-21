Joburg is answerable for all its work
City of Johannesburg officials, whose responsibility is to ensure manholes are covered and safe in our communities, must be held accountable for the tragic fall into a manhole of six-year-old Soweto boy Khayalethu Magadla.
Khayalethu was playing with his friends at a park on Mtambo Street in Dlamini when he fell into one of two uncovered manholes in the area on June 12. Sadly, by yesterday police divers, rescuers, paramedics and municipality workers were still searching for him...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.