Joburg is answerable for all its work

City of Johannesburg officials, whose responsibility is to ensure manholes are covered and safe in our communities, must be held accountable for the tragic fall into a manhole of six-year-old Soweto boy Khayalethu Magadla.



Khayalethu was playing with his friends at a park on Mtambo Street in Dlamini when he fell into one of two uncovered manholes in the area on June 12. Sadly, by yesterday police divers, rescuers, paramedics and municipality workers were still searching for him...