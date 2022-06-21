×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

Joburg is answerable for all its work

By Sowetan - 21 June 2022 - 08:51

City of Johannesburg officials, whose responsibility is to ensure manholes are covered and safe in our communities, must be held accountable for the tragic fall into a manhole of six-year-old Soweto boy Khayalethu Magadla.

Khayalethu was playing with his friends at a park on Mtambo Street in Dlamini when he fell into one of two uncovered manholes in the area on June 12. Sadly, by yesterday police divers, rescuers, paramedics and municipality workers were still searching for him...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'