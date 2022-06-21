Painful 7th birthday for missing Khayalethu's family

Monday would have been Khayalethu Magadla’s seventh birth, however it turned into a day of confusion and anguish for his family as his body is yet to be recovered after he fell into a manhole in Soweto nine days ago.

Khaya, as he is affectionately known, fell into an open sewer manhole nine days ago at a popular park in Dlamini 1. Teams of rescuers, divers and water engineers have been searching the 13km pipeline with no luck of finding him.

His father, Kholekile Magadla said the boy’s birthday was only a reminder of his absence.

“We would have bought a cake to celebrate his birthday,” Magadla said.

“But it is very difficult to celebrate when we haven’t even found his body. Just a week ago it was his younger brother’s birthday, we got some cake but couldn’t finish it. Today he asked why we did not finish his cake because we still had Khayalethu’s cake to eat.”