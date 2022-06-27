Second group of initiates rescued from illegal school
10 East Rand kids driven 150km away without parents' knowledge
A total of 10 children, including three girls, were rescued from an initiation school in Dennilton, Limpopo, after being taken without their parents’ permission in Ekurhuleni.
This is the second group of children to be rescued after eight others were saved from the same initiation school on Wednesday...
