Six Ekurhuleni children missing after mass kidnapping for initiation

Petunia Motlamelle of Daveyton struggled to hold back tears as she described how her 16-year-old son was kidnapped.

Motlamelle said her son Tebogo left the house to go and hang out with his friends outside their home early Saturday evening.

She only realised that something was wrong at 10pm when he did not come back.

“I started calling him but the phone was off and I texted but he did not respond. On Sunday, I woke up and started asking around.

“One of the children in the neighbourhood informed me that he had left in a Quantum with a group of other teenagers,” Motlamelle said.

She said she then went to the police station on Sunday to register a missing persons case but it was only opened the next day as more parents came to report their children missing.

By Monday, 11 children from Daveyton and Etwatwa had been reported missing by their parents and police started searching for them.

Motlamelle said her biggest concern is that her son has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and he left his chronic medication at home.

“I do not know what is happening to him where he is. What is he eating? I’m really scared,” she said.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said: “Parents knew that the children were at an initiation school. While we were searching for the children, parents came with officials from Gauteng co-operative governance and traditional affairs, informing us where the children were. Police then accompanied them to Dennilton where some of the children were found.”

Eight boys were rescued and on arrival at the police station, their parents gave the children food as they visibly looked weak.

The boys were then taken to a local clinic where they were examined.