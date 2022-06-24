Frustrated Soweto residents take to the streets after three days without water

Angry residents have taken to the streets over lack of water supply which was reduced by Joburg Water as the rescue mission for Khayalethu Magadla continues.

Residents of Protea, Soweto, said they have been without water for the past three days and accuse the City of Johannesburg of failing to provide water tankers closer to their homes.

Khayalethu, 6, fell into an open manhole on June 12 while playing with friends in a park in Dlamini.

An intensive search operation has been conducted in the area since then but there is no trace of the little boy.

Joburg Water said the reduction of water supply is meant to make it possible for emergency crews to gain access to identified water pipes.