'It was easy for us to identify him, his clothes were still on'

Khayalethu's family relieved after boy's body was found

Khayalethu Magadla's father has described how the boy was found wearing all his clothes and shoes he had on when he fell into an open manhole three weeks ago.



Kholekile Magadla spoke of how on Saturday, Johannesburg Emergency Services personnel arrived in their Dlamini, Soweto, home to tell them they had found a body and would need the family to come with them for identification...