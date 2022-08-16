Police were conducting a routine stop and search in Johannesburg when they happened upon two alleged hijackers on Sunday.
Gauteng police reported that the suspects, aged between 23 and 31, were apprehended after being found in a hijacked vehicle on the corner of President and Mooi Streets at about 1pm.
An unlicensed firearm and ammunition were found on the passenger.
According to police, they stopped and searched the “suspicious” silver-grey Kia Picanto which was later positively linked to a hijacking case reported at Jeppe Police Station earlier this month.
An investigation is underway and the suspects will appear soon in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court.
Johannesburg Central Station commander Brig Dylan Perumal commended the vigilance displayed by the police and urged members to intensify their stop and search “because it yields positive results”.
Police happen upon hijack suspects in routine stop and search
