Armed trio ‘hijack’ tanker to steal fuel

A Durban tanker driver was allegedly hijacked and assaulted by three armed men who emptied the vehicle of fuel he was transporting.

According to a local security company the incident happened early on Tuesday morning.

“PT Alarms units came to the rescue after a trucker was allegedly hijacked and found assaulted and bound inside his vehicle in the early hours on Tuesday on the old Airport Road in Isipingo, south of Durban,” the company said.

A taxi driver raised the alarm about the fuel tanker driver being in distress.

A team followed the taxi driver to the location and found a fuel tanker on the side of the road.