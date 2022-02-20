Joburg cops rescue hijack victims in high-speed chase

Johannesburg police who witnessed a hijacking and kidnapping in the streets of Kensington on Saturday sped after the vehicle, fired shots at the perpetrators and rescued the two victims.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said three suspects now out on bail and wanted for hijackings and armed robberies in the Jeppe area, were arrested.

Another suspect ran away.

“The victims were forced out of a blue Chana Benni at gunpoint. The officers made a U-turn and the suspects fled the scene. A Silver Toyota Etios with no registration plates fled in one direction and a White Toyota Quantum in another direction.

“The officers then decided to go after the Toyota Quantum, as the kidnapped victims were held hostage in the vehicle. A high-speed chase ensued and shots were fired as officers attempted to immobilise the Quantum which was driving recklessly,” Fihla said.