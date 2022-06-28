Cyclist killed in Mpumalanga by fleeing hijacking suspects

A cyclist in Mpumalanga was killed in a freak road accident after a truck hijacking was foiled.

Mpumalanga police said the man, in his early 30s, has not yet been identified.

He was struck by a speeding vehicle driven by two alleged hijackers.

The suspects were attempting to flee from private security officers after an attempted truck hijacking on the N12, close to the off-ramp in Etwatwa near Sundra, on Monday.

The occupants of the truck were pulled over by a silver Toyota Corolla with four suspects who attempted to hijack them, said Brig Selvy Mohlala.

“Fortunately private security guards in the close vicinity noticed the incident that was unfolding.

“On arrival a shoot-out ensued between the security guards and the suspects whereby two suspects were reportedly shot and killed.”

Two unlicensed firearms were recovered.

Their two accomplices escaped and fled in their vehicle, pursued by the security guards.

“The suspects hit a cyclist near Sundra as they were fleeing to evade the arrest. Unfortunately the cyclist succumbed to his injuries. After crashing, the suspects then abandoned the vehicle and disappeared in the nearby bushes.”

A case of culpable homicide is being investigated by the Sundra police.

Mohlala said a preliminary investigation has revealed that the Corolla was reported stolen in February at Kempton Park in Gauteng and it was fitted with false number plates.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Det Capt Linky Olckers at 082 370 0921 or the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111. Members of the public can also send information via MySAPS App. All information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

TimesLIVE