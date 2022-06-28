×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Cyclist killed in Mpumalanga by fleeing hijacking suspects

By TimesLIVE - 28 June 2022 - 07:48
A cyclist was struck by a speeding vehicle driven by two alleged hijackers. Stock image
: A cyclist was struck by a speeding vehicle driven by two alleged hijackers. Stock image
Image: 123RF/JAROMI CHALABALA

A cyclist in Mpumalanga was killed in a freak road accident after a truck hijacking was foiled.

Mpumalanga police said the man, in his early 30s, has not yet been identified.

He was struck by a speeding vehicle driven by two alleged hijackers.

The suspects were attempting to flee from private security officers after an attempted truck hijacking on the N12, close to the off-ramp in Etwatwa near Sundra, on Monday.

The occupants of the truck were pulled over by a silver Toyota Corolla with four suspects who attempted to hijack them, said Brig Selvy Mohlala.

“Fortunately private security guards in the close vicinity noticed the incident that was unfolding.

“On arrival a shoot-out ensued between the security guards and the suspects whereby two suspects were reportedly shot and killed.”

Two unlicensed firearms were recovered.

Their two accomplices escaped and fled in their vehicle, pursued by the security guards.

“The suspects hit a cyclist near Sundra as they were fleeing to evade the arrest. Unfortunately the cyclist succumbed to his injuries. After crashing, the suspects then abandoned the vehicle and disappeared in the nearby bushes.”

A case of culpable homicide is being investigated by the Sundra police.

Mohlala said a preliminary investigation has revealed that the Corolla was reported stolen in February at Kempton Park in Gauteng and it was fitted with false number plates.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Det Capt Linky Olckers at 082 370 0921 or the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111. Members of the public can also send information via MySAPS App. All information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

TimesLIVE

Law catches up with man for murder during housebreaking 15 years ago

A murderer and house robber has been convicted and handed a lengthy jail term after committing his gruesome crime 15 years ago - and he still has a ...
News
2 weeks ago

Porsche driver kills popular triathlete cycling at Cradle of Humankind

A law firm, HJW attorneys, has stepped in to assist the national prosecuting authority "to ensure that all relevant witnesses, statements, blood ...
News
4 months ago

Paris taxi firm suspends use of Tesla cars after fatal accident

Leading Paris taxi company G7 has suspended the use of Tesla Model 3 cars in its fleet after a fatal accident involving one of the vehicles over the ...
Business
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released