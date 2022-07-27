×

South Africa

Suspects nabbed in high performance vehicles used in CIT, violent robberies

27 July 2022 - 11:03
Gauteng police have arrested two suspects in stolen high performance vehicles allegedly used in cash-in-transit robberies and other serious crimes. File photo.
Image: 123RF/welcomia

Two suspects are expected to appear in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court this week in connection with hijacked high performance vehicles suspected to be used in aggravated robberies.

According to the Gauteng police commissioner the suspects, aged 37 and 45, were arrested in Kempton Park on Thursday after they were found with a hijacked Lexus and Golf 7 suspected to have been used as getaway cars during the commission of crimes that include cash-in-transit (CIT) and business robberies.

The two are facing charges of car hijacking, possession of hijacked vehicles, possession of unlicensed firearms and attempted murder.

Police officers from crime intelligence have been following and monitoring a gang that is suspected to be responsible for serious and violent crimes around Gauteng.

This after information was received by the unit on Thursday that the suspects, driving a Lexus, would be around Ekurhuleni to hijack a vehicle.

According to police, an operational team consisting of the provincial serious and violent crime unit, Johannesburg K9 unit, Gauteng economic crimes and essential infrastructure crime intelligence, Cap Security and Fidelity Specialised Services was activated to intercept the suspects.

“A silver Lexus was spotted travelling together with a white Golf 7 at high speed in Kempton Park.

“The team pursued the vehicles and a shoot-out ensued. Both vehicles were intercepted and two suspects were arrested after they were found with two unlicensed firearms.”

Preliminary investigations revealed the Lexus was fitted with a false registration plate and was reportedly hijacked in Kempton Park in June. The Golf 7 had just been hijacked in the same area.

TimesLIVE

