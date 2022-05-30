Gang of 'bogus cops' suspected of hijackings arrested in Lanseria

Gang members that police suspect are responsible for car hijackings and armed robberies around Gauteng were arrested in Lanseria on Sunday.

The five men were allegedly found with unlicensed firearms, ammunition and a police uniform.

The suspects, aged between 26 and 36, are linked to various incidents in which victims were robbed and hijacked by people wearing police uniforms, police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said.

“Members of crime intelligence gathered information about suspects that wait at a petrol station to prey on unsuspecting motorists and subsequently hijack and rob them at gunpoint.

“Information on a hijacking that was to happen on Sunday night was shared with the operatives,” Masondo said.