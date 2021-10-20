Four children abducted en route to school in Polokwane - search activated

Four children were hijacked along with their driver on Wednesday morning en route to school in Bendor, Polokwane.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo confirmed the incident but said the information was sketchy as they had first received notice via social media.

He said various teams had been activated to find the children.

Crime Air Network said four abductors armed with R5 rifles and handguns blocked the vehicle, smashed the driver's window and fired shots.

It is believed the suspects moved the children to a different vehicle, which was last seen on the N1 heading north.

The vehicle they were in has since been found abandoned.

Local media reported the children's father is a businessman in the area.

This is a developing story

