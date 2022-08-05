Municipality spends R3.6m on manager's body guards
Security services are for Steve Tshwete operations as a whole — spokesperson
A Mpumalanga acting municipal manager has cost her council more than R3m in the past three months on personal protection services and to be shielded against picketing employees.
The Steve Tshwete local municipality in Middelburg has so far paid R3.6m to hire 15 guards to protect acting manager Thokozile Nkosi from her colleagues who have been picketing outside the council offices in solidarity of the 13 employees who were suspended for going on unprotected wage strike about three months ago...
