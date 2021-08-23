Steve Tshwete municipality halts rates hike for now

Thirty arrested in protests against rates hike

Violent protests by the community of Middelburg have forced the Steve Tshwete local municipality to put its tariffs increases on hold and to also delay the removal of non-qualifying people from its register of indigents, which exempts them from paying rates.



Last week the community went on the rampage, barricading roads, setting alight a bus and forcing businesses to shut down in protest against a 3.9% tariff hike for rates...