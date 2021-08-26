Municipality has six months to sort out its indigent register

Those who were removed from the register following a data cleansing exercise have been given six more months to sort out letters of authorities

Families who are living in homes registered under their deceased parents’ names benefiting from free basic services from a Mpumalanga municipality have six months to sort out their documents.



In six months, the Steve Tshwete Local Municipality, which has been thrown in the spotlight following recent protests over municipal property rates and tariffs, hopes to have sorted out its indigent register, which has been found to benefit households that do not qualify...