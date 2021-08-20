Violent protests over municipality rates rock Middelburg

A truck and a bus were set alight on Wednesday night in the protests that started on Tuesday

The community of Middelburg in Mpumalanga went on the rampage this week, burning trucks and barricading roads in protest against new tariff hikes by the municipality.



Though community members said the Steve Tshwete local municipality had implemented a 100% increase on their municipal accounts, none of them were able to provide Sowetan with their statements for verification...