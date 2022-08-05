Desperate families turn abandoned school into lodgings
Soshanguve Central used to be a prestigious school pre-1994
By Keletso Makhwanazi - 05 August 2022 - 09:31
Opa Kharima-Banda, 69, stands unshakingly in the middle of a classroom which she bought for R16,000 in 2020 and converted into a four-room apartment for her family of eight.
A colourful curtain with bright African print zig-zags inside separating three makeshift bedrooms, an open plan kitchen and a living area. On one side of the “apartment” is a blackboard with the names of Kharima-Banda’s grandkids scribbled clumsily with a permanent maker...
