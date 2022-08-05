Constructor 'abandons' road project after pocketing R22m
Subcontractors, workers left in limbo
A construction company has allegedly pocketed R22m and an extra R117,000 for a road it did not finish constructing.
According to an internal report by Ephraim Mogale municipality in Marble Hall, Limpopo, Loge Consulting abandoned the road construction project in Mashemong and Mooihoek last year before it could finish it and in the process received R22m for the unfinished job and currently owes its subcontractors R415,000. The project was worth R22m, but the report said the company received a further R116,678. ..
Constructor 'abandons' road project after pocketing R22m
Subcontractors, workers left in limbo
A construction company has allegedly pocketed R22m and an extra R117,000 for a road it did not finish constructing.
According to an internal report by Ephraim Mogale municipality in Marble Hall, Limpopo, Loge Consulting abandoned the road construction project in Mashemong and Mooihoek last year before it could finish it and in the process received R22m for the unfinished job and currently owes its subcontractors R415,000. The project was worth R22m, but the report said the company received a further R116,678. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos