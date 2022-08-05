×

South Africa

Constructor 'abandons' road project after pocketing R22m

Subcontractors, workers left in limbo

05 August 2022 - 10:33
Zoe Mahopo Journalist

A construction company has allegedly pocketed R22m and an extra R117,000 for a road it did not finish constructing. 

According to an internal report by Ephraim Mogale municipality in Marble Hall, Limpopo, Loge Consulting abandoned the road construction project in Mashemong and Mooihoek last year before it could finish it and in the process received R22m for the unfinished job and currently owes its subcontractors R415,000. The project was worth R22m, but the report said the company received a further R116,678. ..

