Mopani municipal manager suddenly resigns
Mopani district municipality manager Quiet Kgatla resigned on Tuesday before council could meet and resolve on the implementation of the SIU recommendations on Thursday last week
A municipal manager has resigned with immediate effect two days before a council meeting to discuss a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report implicating him for paying a service provider over R3m in 2014 for work not done.
Mopani district municipality manager Quiet Kgatla resigned on Tuesday before council could meet and resolve on the implementation of the SIU recommendations on Thursday last week. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.