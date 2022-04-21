R15.3m Limpopo shack tender corruption case awaits trial date

The case of six people accused of corruption in the R15.3m Talana shacks tender has been delayed to set a trial date.

The six accused, Constance Mohlala, Raymond Makoto Nkwane, Thobamotse Jeremiah Makofane, Simphiwe Nolwethemba Maphisa, Tsokollo Pacanin Monareng and Lerato Pearl Dikhutso have appeared in Polokwane specialised commercial Ccrimes court, on three counts of fraud, corruption and forgery.

NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the case has been postponed to June 24.