Initial investigations revealed three of the dead included the tuck shop owner and his two sons while a fourth man, who was waiting to see a traditional healer, might have been the target of the hit.
Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi assigned a team to conduct a manhunt for the “heartless killers”.
“This incident once again demonstrates our concern that firearms are contributing to the high levels of crime in the province and we are advocating for stricter regulations regarding the management of legal firearms as many of them end up being used by criminals. We will do everything within our control to bring these killers to book,” said Mkhwanazi.
Manhunt for suspects who killed seven people in Marianhill tuck shop shooting
Image: SAPS KZN
Seven people died in an apparent hit when gunmen opened fire at a tuck shop in Marianhill, west of Durban, on Saturday.
Police said a group of armed men killed six men aged between 30 and 65 years. A seventh person died in hospital on Sunday.
The incident occurred at Siqhopholozi Tuckshop, at the corner of Mpanza and Nxele Street in Savanah Park.
