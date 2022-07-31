Mzansi is in a spin at the news of one of its own, Bafana Bafana legend and son of Hanover Park Benni McCarthy, being appointed to the Manchester United coaching staff.
United confirmed the news, broken on Saturday in the UK press and in SA by a tweet by sports show host Robert Marawa, late on Saturday night that McCarthy has been appointed as one of three first team coaches under manager Erik ten Hag.
Twitter posts celebrated the news.
Many, like user @Moo_Venda, pointed out that the appointment meant McCarthy, whose responsibility is forwards, will now coach one of the world's best attackers, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Benni in the Man United area: They gonna get ‘Hayi man tsek! You bloody cow’
Image: Manchester United/Twitter
Fomer Kaizer Chiefs brand manager Vivan Casaletti tweeted: "#BenniMcCarthy will be coaching #CR7 #justsaying #levels”.
User @Kai_Gozo tweeted: “Benni was a proper 9. [Anthony] Martial abt to have a madness. They gonna be getting the 'hayi man..tsek! You bloody cow'. 'Mar-tial in the eriya (area). Halakashaaaa!' I'm excited for this.”
Marawa tweeted: “As we start a brand new day, remember the magnitude of this appointment!! This is HUUUUGE!!! A son of the soil achieving the unachievable!! Good luck son!!”
McCarthy's former Bafana teammate and Everton star Steven Pienaar tweeted: “Congrats broer @bennimccarthy17 so proud of you.”
