Dudu Myeni admits guilt for exposing Mr X identity, pays fine

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni has been fined R120 000 by the Johannesburg magistrate’s court for revealing the identity of a protected witness during the State Capture Commission.
Myeni appeared in court on Wednesday having entered into a guilty plea and sentence agreement with the state.
She was fined R120 000 or two years in prison, half of it suspended for five years. This means she has to pay R60 000.
Reading her plea to the court, Myeni’s lawyer Nqabayethu Buthelezi said his client was fully aware that her conduct while giving testimony on November 5 2020 was unlawful.
“The accused admits that on the day in question while testifying on the commission, she disclosed the true identity of Mr X on more than one occasion, which defeated or obstructed the administration of justice.
“The accused admits that she had no justification for her actions and that due to her actions the true identity of Mr X was revealed to the public in contravention of the order made by the chairperson of the commission. The accused admits that at all material times she knew that her actions were wrongful, unlawful and punishable by law,” Buthelezi said.
In mitigation of sentence, Buthelezi said the court should take into consideration that she was a first offender, turning 60 in October and has not earned any steady income since 2017.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
WATCH | Zondo instructs criminal charge against Dudu Myeni for unmasking Mr X: How it unfolded
Buthelezi added that since Myeni was declared a delinquent director by the Pretoria High Court in May 2020, she has not been able to pursue any business interest or hold any directorship in any company that could be a source of income.
Buthelezi said the accused had shown remorse and made no attempts to evade justice which should be considered in her sentencing.
However, Buthelezi said the charges against Myeni were serious, her conduct was publicised on television and had potential to derail the work of the commission.
Furthermore, the witness who was identified during the commission had not suffered any material harm.
The court endorsed the plea agreement and Myeni was fined R120,000 or two years in prison, half of it suspended for five years. The first R30,000 must be paid on Wednesday and the remainder must be settled on or before August 29.
National Prosecutions Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the state was happy with the sentence.
“The sentence does send a strong message especially in terms of regulations that regulate the different commissions that we normally have in the country. Miss Dudu Myeni has learned a lesson and we believe that it is also a lesson to society that once a chairperson has made an order during a commission it is for all those that will be testifying to comply with the order,” she said.
