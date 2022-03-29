Dudu Myeni’s case for defeating administration of justice postponed

Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday to face charges including defeating the administration of justice.

Clad in a purple doek and dark glasses, Myeni briefly took the stand before her case was postponed to May 4 to allow the state to consider representations submitted by the defence.

The charges relate to her testimony at the state capture inquiry in November 2020, when she unmasked the identity of a witness who had been granted anonymity by commission chairperson, then deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Myeni was facing a charge of defeating and obstructing the proper administration of justice, with two alternative counts — one for the contravention of the Commissions Act and another for contravention of the inquiry’s regulations.

At the time of the incident, Myeni repeatedly revealed the name of a whistle-blower, known as “Mr X”, despite being warned against this.