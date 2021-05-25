State capture inquiry to lay second criminal complaint against defiant Dudu Myeni

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni followed in the footsteps of her close ally, former president Jacob Zuma, and decided to show the state capture inquiry the middle finger on Tuesday.

Myeni was supposed to appear at the inquiry after being served with a summons.

However, like Zuma, Myeni decided to not comply with the summons, instead sending her lawyers led by advocate Nqabayethu Buthelezi to seek a postponement of the hearing of her evidence.

This did not go down well with the inquiry’s chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, who instructed the inquiry secretary to lay a criminal charge against Myeni.

This will be the second criminal complaint the inquiry has visited upon Myeni after it did the same last November when she unmasked a witness whose identity was concealed by the inquiry.