SSA gave bodyguards to Dudu Myeni without police security assessment, inquiry hears

The state capture commission on Monday was told that the State Security Agency's (SSA's) special operations unit provided protection to political allies of former president Jacob Zuma.

In doing so, the commission was told, the SSA usurped the powers of the police, who are responsible for providing VIP protection services after conducting a security assessment.

Among those who were guarded by spooks from the special ops unit were then SAA board chair Dudu Myeni, former ANCYL president Collen Maine and his deputy Desmond Moela, and erstwhile NPA boss Shaun Abrahams.

This was evidence presented by the former chairperson of the high-level panel into the SSA, Sydney Mufamadi.

He said the SSA had no business providing protection to political figures, more so as the police were unaware that the cited individuals were being guarded by intelligence agents.