NPA should charge Dudu Myeni for fraud and corruption: Zondo report

Controversial former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni’s invocation of her privilege not to answer questions before the state capture inquiry, citing self-incrimination, could not save her from damning findings against her.

This after the first part of the Zondo commission's report, released on Tuesday evening, laid the blame for the carrier's demise squarely at the door of Myeni and her ally Yakhe Kwinana, who chaired SAA Technical during Myeni’s tenure.

Myeni and Kwinana are mentioned in the report more than any other persons — a combined 886 times, with Myeni copping 480 of those mentions.

The inquiry found that the duo, in their respective powerful positions, as well as co-board members of the parent company, ruled with an iron fist and crushed anyone who stood in their way and that of the business interests they represented.

This, the report goes on to say, led to the ultimate collapse of governance at the national carrier, giving birth to widespread corruption and looting.